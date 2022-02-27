Conceal Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $71,209.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,708.21 or 0.99871619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00070758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00233561 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013369 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00145081 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00283436 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003723 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00032182 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,644,225 coins and its circulating supply is 11,332,995 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

