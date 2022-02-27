ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. ContextLogic has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

In related news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $93,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 679,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,914. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,064,365 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the third quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.