Contrasting Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 172.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust pays out 71.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 37 consecutive years and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23% Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 54.43% 11.87% 6.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.06 $19.45 million $1.64 34.72 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust $219.87 million 6.70 $119.68 million $1.84 12.23

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrial Logistics Properties Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

