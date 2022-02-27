Contrasting Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Benefitfocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Benefitfocus $268.14 million 1.25 -$24.30 million ($1.16) -8.66

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Benefitfocus.

Risk & Volatility

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tamino Minerals and Benefitfocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A Benefitfocus -12.14% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tamino Minerals and Benefitfocus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Benefitfocus 1 0 1 0 2.00

Benefitfocus has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Given Benefitfocus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats Tamino Minerals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals (Get Rating)

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc. provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness. Its target market consists of the Employers and Health Plans market segments. The Employers market segment includes the sale of technology solutions on an annually recurring or multi-year subscription basis. Employers use these solutions to streamline benefits processes and control costs, keep up with regulatory requirements, and offer a variety of benefit options to attract, retain, and motivate employees. The Health Plans market segment is involved in the sale of solutions on a subscription basis to health plans, enabling the expansion of the company’s overall footprint in the benefits marketplace by aggregating key constituents, including consumers, employers, and brokers. Health Plans, also known as health insurers, health insurance car

