Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Purchases $13,950.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CPS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $47.85.
Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.
CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.
