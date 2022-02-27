Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Purchases $13,950.00 in Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Larry Ott purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $13,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPS opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 148.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.