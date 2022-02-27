Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Corning by 1,397.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after buying an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,871,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

