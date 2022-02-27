Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF opened at $3.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a market cap of $814.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $369.28 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.83%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

About Corus Entertainment (Get Rating)

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

