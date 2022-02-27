Credit Suisse AG Buys 10,397 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07.

In other news, Director Jason Hochberg acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

