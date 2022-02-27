Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,096 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 180.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 117,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.87. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.14.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $37,533.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $383,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

