Credit Suisse AG Buys 3,424 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,196,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 41.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

