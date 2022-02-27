Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market capitalization of $873.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

