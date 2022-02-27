Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,847 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $462.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Several research analysts have commented on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

