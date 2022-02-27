Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 97.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,332 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 114.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,123 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 533.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCI Group news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE HCI opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $657.74 million, a P/E ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.77. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

