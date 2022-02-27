Credit Suisse Group Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.

MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,425.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

