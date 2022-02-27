Credit Suisse Group Boosts MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,685.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,816.36.
MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,425.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,733,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,360,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MercadoLibre (Get Rating)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.