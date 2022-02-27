Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 600,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,502,027 shares.The stock last traded at $8.45 and had previously closed at $8.25.

CS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.