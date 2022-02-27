Credit Suisse Group Trims Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Target Price to $29.00

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods stock opened at $25.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.67. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 93,706 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 943,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.