Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 420 ($5.71).

CRST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 445 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.58) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.85) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LON CRST traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 296.40 ($4.03). 796,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 337.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 363.91. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 469 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.51 million and a P/E ratio of 10.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.19) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($125,662.99). Also, insider David Arnold purchased 3,000 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £10,440 ($14,198.29).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

