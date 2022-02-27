Critical Review: A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) vs. LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and LONMIN PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 2 5 7 0 2.36 LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 29.04% 50.96% 29.92% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S and LONMIN PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 1.07 $17.94 billion $4.73 3.47 LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Volatility and Risk

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats LONMIN PLC/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About LONMIN PLC/S (Get Rating)

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

