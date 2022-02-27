Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,350 ($113.56).

Several research analysts recently commented on CRDA shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($115.60) to GBX 8,700 ($118.32) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($127.84) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CRDA traded up GBX 206 ($2.80) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,300 ($99.28). The stock had a trading volume of 279,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,846. Croda International has a 1 year low of GBX 6,032 ($82.03) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($142.87). The firm has a market cap of £10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,450.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,989.33.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

