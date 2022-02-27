CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

Shares of CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $205,964.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

