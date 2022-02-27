CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 651,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,828,000 after buying an additional 27,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $181.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.67 and its 200-day moving average is $228.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.35, a P/E/G ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.02 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,005 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $205,964.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $28,675,688. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.23.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

