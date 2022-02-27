Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $122.57 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $124.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Crown Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.