CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $747,322.15

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $747,322.15 and $1,190.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00201260 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001057 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00356547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00061536 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008153 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

