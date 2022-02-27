CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. CS Disco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CS Disco stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

