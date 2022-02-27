CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. CS Disco updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
CS Disco stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.
In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 over the last ninety days.
LAW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.
CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)
CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CS Disco (LAW)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.