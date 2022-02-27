CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $50.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

NYSE:LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter worth about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

