CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-2.42 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. CubeSmart has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

