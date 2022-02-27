Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 40,973 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 40,973 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OII. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.40 and a beta of 3.31.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OII shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

