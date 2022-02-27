Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 47,284 Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $189,000. 48.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.34. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

