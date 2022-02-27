Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 2,579 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,235,000 after buying an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Axonics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,942,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axonics by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 241,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $301,610.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.11. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

