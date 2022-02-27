Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 6.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,226.89, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

