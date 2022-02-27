Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Arvinas by 20.0% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.48 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.03. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock worth $20,133,546. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.06.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

