Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,569.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 81.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

