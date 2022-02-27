CUE Protocol Price Reaches $10.84 on Exchanges (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $10.84 or 0.00027852 BTC on popular exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $82,565.37 and approximately $649.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,750.85 or 0.07068184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,055.77 or 1.00352027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00046472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00053277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003067 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

