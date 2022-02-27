CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.36

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $90.36 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 179752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.14.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 430.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 990.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,847.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,583,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

