CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 815.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 748,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 666,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

