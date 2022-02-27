DA Davidson Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target to $23.00

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OneSpan’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OSPN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpan presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.54 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 0.53. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in OneSpan by 9.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

