Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €45.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on Danone in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on Danone in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) price target on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.58 ($67.70).

Danone stock opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of €57.42. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($70.31) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($81.97).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

