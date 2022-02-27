DAOstack (GEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $161,189.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $161,189.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

