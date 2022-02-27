Daqo New Energy (DQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DQ opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

