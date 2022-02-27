Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) Financial Analysis

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) and Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 103.22%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and Sigma Designs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 4.67 $129.20 million $8.88 4.83 Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats Sigma Designs on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sigma Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

