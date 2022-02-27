Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 82.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USHG Acquisition by 300.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUGS opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.94.

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

