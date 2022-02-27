Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $57,000 in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 2,670.0% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,788,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,220 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 490.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 658,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 547,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 456.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $634,000. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPUH stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

