Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $59,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,075,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 780,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE:MUR opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.13. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 2.72.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $335,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,232. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

