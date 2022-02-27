Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VITL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,657,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 74,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,811,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 28.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $568.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.58 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.25. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $29.19.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Vital Farms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.