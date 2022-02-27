Dark Forest Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,665,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,152,000 after buying an additional 1,301,564 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,654,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,315,000 after buying an additional 349,762 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,278,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,221,000 after buying an additional 592,304 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,816,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,291,000 after buying an additional 1,598,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,858,000 after purchasing an additional 253,873 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.36.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.