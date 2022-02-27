Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLAY. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLAY traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 658,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,933. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

