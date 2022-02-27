Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DVDCF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80) in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

About Davide Campari-Milano (Get Rating)

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.