Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 297 ($4.04) to GBX 244 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.59 on Friday. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.56.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

