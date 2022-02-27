Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DELL. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $51.63 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 15,433 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

