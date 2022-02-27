Desjardins Weighs in on Gildan Activewear Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst C. Li expects that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.22.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$49.62 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$35.96 and a 12 month high of C$55.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

